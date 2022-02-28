Andrew Garfield says Tobey Maguire isn’t the Spider-Man with a fake ass

Now that everyone and their dog has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home at least once, with the movie having crossed the $1.85 billion mark at the box office, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster have finally been opening up about what went down during the secretive shoot.

Naturally, most of the attention has fallen on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s returning Peter Parkers, and the wholesome bromance they’ve struck up with counterpart Tom Holland. However, the latter revealed an earth-shattering revelation while promoting Uncharted earlier this month, by admitting one of the three Spideys had a fake ass built into their costume.

He wasn’t naming names, but Garfield has now claimed that it isn’t Maguire, after confirming to Entertainment Tonight that Sam Raimi’s Peter Parker is more than adequately equipped in the posterior department.

“I have no idea. It’s not me, so I have no clue. I don’t know. I assumed everyone’s butts were their butts. I don’t think it’s Tobey. I’ve seen Tobey’s butt. Tobey’s got back.”

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

That leaves Holland and Garfield as the potential imposters lying about the amount of junk that’s genuinely part of their trunk, and you can bet there’s already been plenty of fans watching as many clips and GIFs as possible in slow motion to see if they can spot a real rump from a fake one.