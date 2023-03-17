Andy Serkis does the best he can to dance around ‘The Batman – Part II’ inquiries

With James Gunn’s new DCU looking to be in prime position to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe a run for its money, it will be no surprise if we see the fandom begin to emulate the keener traits of its opposite nunber, taking each and every opportunity to dissect the source material and its live-action counterparts to see what might be coming next.

We won’t be making our first foray into the DCU for a while, so the best they’ll be able to do at this point is mine the internet for talking points on The Batman – Part II, one of the two DC projects that will carry forward a story from the pre-Gunn era; the same two that are being developed under the Elseworlds banner alongside Joker: Folie à Deux.

Indeed, after The Batman proved itself as a high point for many DC fans in 2022, they’ll no doubt be keeping their eyes and ears peeled for any reveals regarding Part II. But, they won’t be getting any tidbits today, as Andy Serkis – who’s set to reprise his role of Alfred – channeled his inner Peter La Fleur in a recent interview with Collider and dodged the question regarding the status of the film, or perhaps he’s just as in-the-know as the rest of us.

“I know he’s [Matt Reeves] writing, at the moment. I’ve not had many discussions with him about it. I loved working with him on it. I think he just did such an incredible job. Like you say, it was a very fresh version. And working with Rob Pattinson was amazing. So, I know that the second one is being written, but that’s as far as I know.”

Either way, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for any insights on the Reevesverse, with Part II still in the writing stages and the HBO Max The Penguin spinoff miniseries having just started filming last month. Nevertheless, we’re sure DC fans will be waiting in the wings, microscope in hand, ready to analyze whatever comes our way next.

The Batman – Part II will release to theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.