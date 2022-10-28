Andy Serkis not returning for ‘Venom 3,’ new director revealed

Not long after the release of Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis admitted that he was hoping to be invited back for Venom 3. Given that his sequel was a vast improvement on Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, most fans were receptive to the idea and fully expecting the motion capture pioneer to return. In a surprising move, though, that won’t be the case.

As per Deadline, Kelly Marcel will complete her rise through the behind-the-camera ranks to call the shots on the Sony threequel, having written both of the previous films and served as a producer on the second. Not only that, but she’s a longtime friend and collaborator of leading man, co-writer, and fellow producer Tom Hardy, so much so that he’s got her name tattooed on his body.

While Marcel hasn’t helmed a feature-length project as of yet (although her debut Ferryman is in the works), she’s been a key part of the Venom saga since the very beginning, so it’s a logical progression of sorts. That being said, t’s still a risk to hand a relatively inexperienced filmmaker the reins on a mega budget superhero threequel, especially when the first and second chapters laughed in the face of critical apathy to earn a combined total north of $1.3 billion at the box office.

It’s a little disappointing to discover that Serkis isn’t coming back, because he acquitted himself well on what was comfortably his biggest and most daunting project. If Venom 3 is indeed the end of the line for Hardy’s Eddie Brock, though, then there isn’t anyone more qualified to steer what should hopefully be a satisfying conclusion to the one and so far only branch of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe that hasn’t found itself dragged over hot coals by the fandom at one stage or another.