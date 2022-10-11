Angela Lansbury’s most memorable movies and shows

Angela Lansbury is one of the most outstanding performers to set foot on a studio lot or theater stage. The actor has been involved in several legendary works and influenced countless other performers.

Her passing has caused tributes to fill social media, with everyone reflecting on her most iconic and beloved roles. So, if you’re looking to pay your respects to this legendary figure, here are her most memorable roles on the big and small screen.

Beauty and the Beast

1991’s Beauty and the Beast needs no introduction. This animated picture is often considered the quintessential Disney movie thanks to its stunning animation and its delightfully catchy soundtrack. Lansbury plays Ms. Potts, the maternal teapot that helps Belle navigate the strange situation she has found herself in. Lansbury’s natural charisma jumps off the screen, and her beautiful singing voice helps elevate many of the movie’s songs to a new level.

The Company of Wolves

Arriving on screens in 1984, The Company of Wolves is a fantastic gothic horror movie. The movie follows Rosaleen, a young girl who dreams she is in a fairytale. In this fairytale, her sister is killed by wolves, forcing her to move in with her grandmother (played by Lansbury). However, her grandmother gives her an ominous warning, and this warning quickly turns out to be true, forcing young Rosaleen to confront some terrifying sights.

A spooky visual treat that is still very unique, The Company of Wolves is a must-watch film for movie lovers and Lansbury fans alike.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

One of Disney’s more overlooked live-action movies, Bedknobs and Broomsticks launched in 1971. The movie follows a group of children evacuated from London during the Battle of Britain. They are sent to live with the usually reclusive witch Miss Eglantine Price. While she is cold to the children at first, she soon forms a bond with them, and they all go on an epic adventure as Price tries to use her magic to defeat the Nazis. A fun mix of animation and live-action, Lansbury’s natural charisma makes this film utterly charming.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Lansbury was as beloved on stage as she was on screen. One of her most unforgettable roles is Nellie Lovett from Sweeney Todd, and in 1982, PBS broadcast a recording of Sweeny Todd featuring Lansbury. Her performance is so iconic that this recording is still a must-watch for actors aiming to play Ms. Lovett on the stage.

While Lansbury isn’t known for horror, she perfectly nails Lovett’s creepy, unhinged, and threatening nature, making her feel truly dangerous and warped in a way that few other versions of the character do. And Lansbury’s musical talent makes the already great songs even better, making this a treat for the eyes and ears.

Driving Miss Daisy

While many actors have taken the role of Daisy Werthan, no one did it better than Lansbury, and in 2014, a specially-recorded theatrical performance of Driving Miss Daisy — starring her and James Earl Jones — was shown on television and in theaters. Many critics have said that this is the best version of Driving Miss Daisy, and it is hard to disagree, as Jones and Lansbury work together wonderfully and perfectly convey the emotions at the plot’s core in a way that will resonate with many people.

Anastasia

A cult-classic animated film, 1997’s Anastasia told the story of Princess Anastasia, a young girl who goes missing in early 1900s Russia. When Maria Feodorovna offers a reward for her return, several unscrupulous people try to either find Anastasia or con their way to the reward money.

Lansbury’s performance as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna is glorious. The character also doubles as the narrator, and Lansbury’s dulcet voice perfectly compliments the gorgeous animation – leading to an animated experience like no other.

1962’s The Manchurian Candidate is a legendary movie, packed full of twists, turns, and political intrigue. The film’s far-reaching legacy means that Lansbury’s role is often forgotten. However, her performance as Eleanor Iselin is fantastic, perfectly capturing the cold, cutthroat nature of this political schemer who only yearns to cement her family’s power and legacy regardless of the cost.

The Court Jester

One of Lansbury’s early roles, 1955’s The Court Jester casts her as Gwendolyn, the daughter of King Roderick, the Tyrant. The court tries to marry Gwendolyn off to form a political alliance, but Gwendolyn objects, believing that her true love is coming soon. However, when a man steals the Jester’s identity as part of a plan to restore the throne to its rightful owner, chaos soon overtakes the court – as everyone starts double-crossing each other.

Despite its age, this film is still a lot of fun. It is packed with bawdy hijinks and silly gags. Lansbury’s expert comic timing shines here, elevating the already funny jokes to the next level.

The Last Unicorn

The Last Unicorn is an American-Japanese film that landed on screens in 1982. It is rightfully regarded as a cult classic by many animation fans. Following a young unicorn on a quest to stop an evil wizard from wiping out her kind, the movie is full of unique visuals. Lansbury voices Mommy Fortuna, a cunning witch who runs the Midnight Carnival. Lansbury really knocks the role out of the park, making Mommy Fortuna one of the film’s most memorable characters, despite her small amount of screentime.

Murder, She Wrote

Lansbury’s most famous and beloved role – Murder, She Wrote ran from 1984 to 1996. It had a stunning 265 episodes, and the show is still in reruns today. Lansbury plays Jessica Fletcher, a successful mystery writer who lives in the quiet town of Cabot Cove and regularly finds herself caught up in active murder investigations. So — using her intelligence and charm — Jessica investigates these crimes and tries to deduce who the murderer is. A classic English cozy whodunit, Lansbury’s natural charm gives the show a comfortable and warm atmosphere, so it’s not hard to see why the show is beloved by several generations of TV watchers.