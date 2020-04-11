Angelina Jolie Reportedly Eyed To Lead Magic: The Gathering Live-Action Movie

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood remake and Han is returning to the Fast & Furious series – Netflix is busy working on a film based on the popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering, and they’re looking at Angelina Jolie to lead the project as Liliana Vess.

More than just a card, Liliana is a ‘human planeswalker’ – one of the most powerful beings in the universe according to Magic: The Gathering lore – as well as a master necromancer. Her story has been thoroughly explored in War of the Spark: Forsaken as well, a novel based on the game written by Greg Weisman, which Netflix will presumably be using as the blueprint for their own adaptation.

Though she’s not locked in just yet and there are other actresses being eyed, too, Jolie seems like a pretty good casting choice for Liliana. Not only because she’s a seasoned actress, but also because she has prior experience working with game adaptations. In 2001, she starred as the badass archaeologist and video game icon Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, which was – and remains – one of the most commercially successful video game adaptations of all time.

Considering the recent successes of other video game-inspired movies like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, now seems like the perfect time for Netflix to get in on the fun. And with over 35 million players worldwide, Magic: The Gathering certainly has a large following that will doubtless be interested in seeing their favorite cards appear on the big screen.

Of course, aside from this live-action project, Netflix is also reportedly looking to adapt Magic: The Gathering into an animated miniseries which, given their track record with shows like Castlevania, seems promising as well. The two projects won’t be related, we’re told, but the Russo brothers, who are producing the series, could end up being involved in the feature film, from what we understand.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see play Liliana Vess? Is Jolie your top choice? As always, drop a comment down below with your thoughts.