Animated Crash Bandicoot Movie Reportedly In Development At Sony

If the release of Vicarious Visions’ well-received Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has taught us anything, it’s that nostalgia is one hell of a drug.

The titular character, once an industry icon, thanks to a slew of extremely popular adventures back in the 90s, largely spent the next decade-plus sitting on the bench. As the original license holder, Sony found itself inundated with new characters and creations to front its successful PlayStation hardware, resigning poor Crash to little more than a handful of cameo appearances. In the years that followed, publisher Activision has since become the license owner of Crash and has brought the former Sony mascot back to prominence with a number of remakes, most recently with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

No doubt due to those recent successes, however, the anthropomorphized bandicoot is on course to score himself a whole new generation of fans.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that an Aladdin sequel was in development, both of which we now know to be true – have revealed that an animated film based on the character is currently in the works at Sony Pictures. At this time, no release date has been confirmed yet, but early plot details reveal that the movie will follow the games’ basic plot, with Crash attempting to thwart, once more, the evil plans of Doctor Neo Cortex.

Sadly, we know little else beyond those specifics already divulged, as the project is only in early development, but we, along with legions of Crash Bandicoot fans, can’t wait to see how it all comes together. The primary concern right now, of course, would be a repeat of Sonic The Hedgehog‘s troubled development, but with Sony seemingly at the helm, a similar fiasco should be easily avoided. Fingers crossed.