Another new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ poster arrives as tickets go on sale

The internet is gripped in an uneasy sense of excitement and panic now that tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home have gone on sale, with virtually every website operated by a major theater chain having crashed under the weight of demand.

Of course, this is exactly the outcome we’ve been expecting ever since Sony leaned into the hype by announcing an entire Spider-Monday, dedicated solely to the tickets now being available for purchase. If you haven’t been able to get your hands on one just yet, then fret not, for the studio has unveiled a brand new theatrical poster.

Based on the text at the bottom of the one-sheet, this looks to be designed for the Indian market, with the country also having the benefit of getting the chance to lay eyes on Spider-Man: No Way Home 24 hours before it comes to theaters in the United States.

Admittedly, it’s the latest in a long line of fairly uninspired posters for the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, but the marketing campaign realistically doesn’t have to lift a finger when Spider-Man: No Way Home is a virtual guarantee to become the single biggest box office hit of the pandemic era when it swings onto the big screen in just a couple of weeks.