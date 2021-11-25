Sony has been coming under constant fire for the uninspired Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing campaign, and you can’t say that many of the naysayers don’t have a point.

While it was inevitable that some sections of the fanbase would voice their disappointment at the studio keeping Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield out of the trailers — although we should stress they still haven’t been confirmed yet — the posters have been about as derivative as humanly possible.

They’re not awful by any means, but it’s the standard layout we’ve seen the superhero genre rely on for two decades, and a multiversal web-slinging epic spanning three generations of Spider-Man movies would be the ideal time to get the finger out and put some thought into it.

However, a Twitter user has now pointed out another egregious sin, after one of the most recent No Way Home posters simply opted to use a stock photo of the New York City skyline.

Oh man I found the stock image they used#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/2M7DSo5hCO — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) November 25, 2021

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster reveals a mask-less Green Goblin 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The tweet has almost 13,000 likes already, and if you trawl through the replies you’ll find Sony being blasted for how little effort the design department has been putting into Spider-Man: No Way Home. We thought it couldn’t get much worse than the cut-and-paste Green Goblin, but it has.