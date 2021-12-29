Another star from ‘The Matrix’ wants in on ‘John Wick’

The connections between The Matrix and John Wick franchises run deep, and it goes a lot further than simply having Keanu Reeves mimic one of his most famous lines as Neo in Chapter 3 – Parabellum, when he said he needed lots of guns.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski was Reeves’ stunt double on the original Matrix trilogy, and he even showed up for a cameo appearance in Resurrections as a dude named Chad. Stahelski’s co-director on the first installment, David Leitch, is also a close friend of Keanu’s, while Laurence Fishburne has become a recurring part of the assassin underworld as the Bowery King.

That’s without even mentioning appearances from fellow Matrix alumni Daniel Bernhardt and Randall Duk Kim in the first and second Wicks respectively, and now Carrie-Anne Moss wants a piece of the action. Speaking to People, Reeves’ longtime onscreen love interest admitted she’d love to wield a pair of pistols in a future chapter.

“I love John Wick. I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling story through his body. And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form. I’d love it [to play an assassin]… I’ll start practicing.”

Even though Chapter 4 was recently pushed back to early next year, a fifth outing for the infamous and very much un-retired hitman has already been given the green light, and there’s definitely room for at least one more Matrix veteran to come and play in the John Wick sandbox.