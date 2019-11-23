Ansel Elgort Reportedly Being Eyed For Samuel Drake In Uncharted Movie

Is there anyone who really wants Sony’s Uncharted movie? First and foremost, the video games are already more entertaining than most films – and you get to take part in the action. Secondly, they’re really just a pastiche of Indiana Jones and we already have those movies. Thirdly, the film has cast Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and as much I like Holland, I simply can’t see him in the role. Fourthly, it promises to show the ‘young’ Nathan Drake, but we’ve already seen that story at length in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and finally, the Uncharted video game series has probably come to an end for the foreseeable future.

This is probably why, despite being in the works since 2008, Uncharted has been mired in development hell. Over that time, the following have been officially announced as directing the pic: *deep breath* David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and now, hopefully finally, Travis Knight. However, we’re hearing that perhaps things are actually going ahead now, with the movie intended as the first feature for Sony PlayStation Productions and lined up to be shot in early 2020.

And with Tom Holland set for the lead role, with Mark Wahlberg joining him, it looks like casting is really beginning to heat up. In fact, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed that Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that Taskmaster will be the main villain in Black Widow – say that Ansel Elgort is being considered for the role of Samuel Drake, Nathan’s slightly seedy and untrustworthy brother who was introduced in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

As Holland’s still playing Nathan Drake, Elgort is definitely about the right age for Samuel, and I guess he’d do a decent enough job. It’s unclear if he’s been formally contacted yet, but from what we understand, he’s one name of several on the studio’s wishlist at the moment.

Regardless of the cast they end up assembling here, the history of movies adapted from video games has been a long and painful one, with even promising-looking projects like 2018’s Tomb Raider turning out to be duds. Still, I guess Detective Pikachu was a genuinely good time, so there’s at least one ray of hope. But even so, the omens are not particularly promising for Uncharted right now.