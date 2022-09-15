‘Ant-Man 3’ placed under the microscope after writer lands ‘Avengers 5’ gig

As recently as a couple of years ago, the thought of the minds behind Rick and Morty staging a peaceful takeover of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have seemed fanciful, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves after Jeff Loveness was tapped to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The scribe joined the fray by tackling the screenplay for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he must have done something right given that he’s the only name credited on the threequel, a far cry from the combined total of nine writers who were listed in the credits across the first two installments.

Loveness is also following in the footsteps of fellow Rick and Morty alum Michael Waldron, who acted as the lead writer and executive producer on Loki before going on to pen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The long-awaited return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is a big deal, so the incoming MCU debutant must have won over Kevin Feige in a major way with his work on Quantumania.

Ant-Man has always been deemed as Marvel Studios’ smallest standalone franchise in more ways than one, so the news that its writer has been tasked to reunite the Avengers has inevitably increased the scrutiny on Scott Lang’s return, as you can infer from some of the reactions below.

There’s so much more pressure on Quantumania now 😭 pic.twitter.com/6jZvSfYvgl — Block A ⏳ (@conquercomics) September 14, 2022

Wild! A former Rick and Morty writer is doing Quantumania and the next Avengers movie 🤯 https://t.co/S9xgxO6G8D — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) September 14, 2022

Quantumania must be that good to get him to write Kang Dynasty pic.twitter.com/dJobLWgbeF — Spideeey (@SpideeySlayer) September 14, 2022

Gotta see Quantumania to judge this decision. Please don't make Kang into a joke 😩 https://t.co/qdrWztzIfX — RabbitsLantern (@RabbitSkwad) September 14, 2022

This ups the ante on Quantumania. If I hate it that’ll make me nervous. Kinda like when Scott Buck got Inhumans before I saw Iron Fist. https://t.co/fWLq88JHjg — Caleb Borchers (@CalebABorchers) September 15, 2022

Since Quantumania ties right into Kang Dynasty, it makes sense they’d want the same writer for that movie to do it. — Andre Daniels (@MoneyDre123) September 14, 2022

quantumania better be good https://t.co/G3kJDOvZ7Q — leslie (@lesbobomb) September 15, 2022

Unfortunately I fear how he will be adapted in Antman 3 : Quantumania & in Avengers 5 : the Kang dynasty. Antman movies are annoying, cringy & unfunny comedy movies (as most of the MCU) especially with the character Luis. & now they announced A5's director known for his comedies. — Mrlibéral (@pasquaurel) September 15, 2022

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Marvel continuing its preferred methodology of hiring from within. It makes sense when you consider the sheer scale of the superhero saga, even if the pressure on Ant-Man 3 has increased exponentially now that fans know what Loveness is cooking up next.