Evangeline Lilly reveals she had huge input on ‘Ant-Man 3’ script

Up until third installment Quantumania, the first two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man series featured more credited writers than any other projects in the franchise’s history.

Edgar Wright, Joe Cornish, Adam McKay, and Paul Rudd were named as the four main scribes on the opener, but the leading man was the only holdover to contribute to Ant-Man and the Wasp, where he was joined by Spider-Man duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, along with Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

At the moment, Jeff Loveness is the only person on the Quantumania screenplay, but everyone is expecting Rudd to have a significant input. As it turns out, his co-star has additionally gotten a big say in the matter, as Evangeline Lilly revealed to Forbidden Planet TV.

“I have a lot of opinions and I’d love to share them and I’d love to give you my thoughts on all of this. And to do it with confidence and to do it with clarity, instead of, before I even speak, already… brushing my own ideas under the carpet, which is an old habit of mine. Like, ‘Yeah, this probably isn’t a very good idea, but…’ or, ‘You don’t have to use this, I’m just going to tell you what it is…’ Like all that stuff that I think is is a very common habit of a lot of people and and it was definitely a habit of mine, but instead saying just really openly, ‘Here are my thoughts.’ And that’s a really vulnerable thing to do without the precursor. It actually feels really unnerving because you’re making yourself vulnerable to somebody not liking it, without saying, ‘You might not like this and that’s okay.’ And that was really empowering for me to be heard and to have my ideas actually really, really well-received and valued and then to see them wind up in the final script.”

Lilly’s controversial social media activity and statements during the pandemic have soured her reputation in the eyes of many MCU supporters, but she’s nonetheless poised to share top billing with Rudd once more in the biggest Ant-Man blockbuster yet, one that’s poised to have huge implications for Phase Four based on the presence of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.