Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Writer Shares Hilarious Reaction To Delay

The scripts for the first two Ant-Man blockbusters credited a combined total of eight writers, but star Paul Rudd was the only one to work on both. Marvel Studios have whittled that down significantly for Quantumania, with Jeff Loveness the sole scribe attached to the screenplay.

Evangeline Lilly even said it was the best writing she’s ever seen in the franchise, which might have irritated Rudd a little given his contributions, but with Loveness’ back catalogue featuring multiple episodes of Rick and Morty, we can at least feel confident that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s tiniest franchise will come packing plenty of laughs.

True to form, Loveness took to social media shortly after it was announced that almost the entirety of Phase Four’s upcoming movies had been delayed yet again to offer his thoughts, which you can see below.

Not sure why you would push this but ok??? pic.twitter.com/K5GBY6tmAW — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) October 18, 2021

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already been shooting for months, but fans won’t have the chance to see it until July 2023 following the latest reshuffle. While the previous two installments weren’t game-changers with the fate of the universe at stake, the presence of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror makes it clear that the threequel is going to have a significant impact on the mythology as a whole.