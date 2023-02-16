‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is now trading in on Avengers nostalgia to distract you from the terrible reviews

The hype around Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was so robust for so long that Marvel only had to throw in some Kang clips and shots of Paul Rudd walking through a manure-flavored CGI Quantum Realm to keep the fandom’s spirits up. Unfortunately, it seems that’s no longer enough in the wake of the threequel opening to shockingly poor reviews. Instead, the studio has come up with a smart, if slightly lazy, alternate strategy: coast by on people’s love for the Avengers.

Ahead of the movie having its first screenings in theaters worldwide this Thursday evening, Marvel has released yet another promo (that you can check out above) which encourages fans to check it out as soon as possible. Seeing as there aren’t enough glowing pull quotes available, this Quantumania teaser instead employs Alan Silvestri’s iconic Avengers theme tune to get the fans pumped instead. It’s a cynical ploy, but gosh darn it, the theme is so good that it still kinda works.

Just a glimpse at the comments to the official YouTube video reveals various fans admitting that the use of the Avengers theme is reawakening their nostalgia and adoration for Marvel’s Infinity Saga team-up flicks. To be fair to Marvel, there is some logic in employing the Avengers theme for Quantumania, seeing as Kang’s introduction does begin the road to the next Avengers event movies — 2025’s The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Secret Wars.

Even if Marvel fatigue is officially reaching such a peak that even Kevin Feige is admitting the studio is putting out too much content, we can still rest assured that the Avengers will never lose their appeal.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens everywhere this Friday, Feb. 17.