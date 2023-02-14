Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne might be the ones with their names in the title, but it’s been clear all along that the arrival of Kang the Conqueror is the real appeal of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for Marvel fans. Sure enough, all the signs are pointing to Jonathan Majors pulling out a powerhouse performance in the incoming threequel, perfectly setting up his rise as the MCU’s new big bad.

What is more surprising, though, is that the latest wave of reactions is pointing to another member of the supporting cast stealing the spotlight away from him. Many critics and early-bird audience members who’ve already caught Quantumania, whether they’re feeling positive about the experience or not, are shouting out Michelle Pfeiffer’s turn as Janet Van Dyne as either on a par with Majors’ work in the film or even surpassing it.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is like a Star Wars movie on acid



First act’s bit rough & all over the place but by the end it comes together for a fun wild ride. Pfeiffer stands out as well as MCU’s new big baddie in Johnathan Majors Kang. Very different than the first 2 films pic.twitter.com/jUPhtn7QK0 — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) February 14, 2023

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023

No surprise here – Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer are a force together. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/js0YvIznXs — Paul McGuire Grimes (@PaulsMovieTrip) February 14, 2023

It seems like the real highlights of the movie are the scenes where Kang and Janet come face to face — something we knew to expect, as the trailers have indicated that the original Wasp and the temporal tyrant have a pre-established rivalry.

For me, the best thing about #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors.



The scenes shared between the two are impactful and play an integral part in the story. However, there is not enough of pair together. #JanetvanDyne #KangTheConqueror pic.twitter.com/TxsciaunpQ — B.M. (@britany_murphs) February 14, 2023

The Pfeiffer cheekbones do it again.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was…mehhh. Michelle Pfeiffer's cheekbones, Jonathan Majors presence & the stunning visual effects were worthwhile. Everything else had no emotional resonance & they didn't make me care for Cassie. At all. 💔🐜 pic.twitter.com/UkR8OkFLhc — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@TheAltSource) February 14, 2023

“This is Michelle Pfeiffer’s movie…” You love to hear it.

I had a fun time with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania tbh! I wasn’t expecting a life-changing event, but so I’m glad I got some great Ant-Fam shenanigans and another stellar performance from Jonathan Majors. This is Michelle Pfeiffer’s movie, though, and she rises to the occasion! pic.twitter.com/6z9xl3wV1Z — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) February 14, 2023

Make way for Mother Michelle.

I'm saving my negative thoughts about #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania for Friday's ep of @PhaseZeroCB. Positive thoughts: 1. Jonathan Majors is great and I'm hyped for his MCU future. 2. I came for a Michelle Pfeiffer showcase and I'm satisfied. She IS mother. — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 14, 2023

A theft has taken place, and Michelle Pfeiffer is responsible.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania The film’s first act kicks off as a badass Star Wars Adventure BUT slowly tires out towards the middle. Fun? Absolutely! Exposition heavy? Yes! LET ME SAY THOUGH JONATHAN MAJORS AS KANG IS AWESOME + Michelle Pfeiffer steal the show! pic.twitter.com/ErFHXIDHum — Zach Pope (@popetheking) February 14, 2023

We all knew the Batman Returns icon is a superstar — she hasn’t earned three Oscar nominations for nothing — but all these notices are something of a surprise after Ant-Man and the Wasp totally underused her character after her emergence from the Quantum Realm. Thankfully, it seems its follow-up puts that right and makes the most of having a bonafide icon like Michelle Pfeiffer in its cast.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens everywhere this Feb. 17.