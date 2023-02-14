‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions reveal the surprising star who may just steal the show from Jonathan Majors’ Kang
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne might be the ones with their names in the title, but it’s been clear all along that the arrival of Kang the Conqueror is the real appeal of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for Marvel fans. Sure enough, all the signs are pointing to Jonathan Majors pulling out a powerhouse performance in the incoming threequel, perfectly setting up his rise as the MCU’s new big bad.
What is more surprising, though, is that the latest wave of reactions is pointing to another member of the supporting cast stealing the spotlight away from him. Many critics and early-bird audience members who’ve already caught Quantumania, whether they’re feeling positive about the experience or not, are shouting out Michelle Pfeiffer’s turn as Janet Van Dyne as either on a par with Majors’ work in the film or even surpassing it.
It seems like the real highlights of the movie are the scenes where Kang and Janet come face to face — something we knew to expect, as the trailers have indicated that the original Wasp and the temporal tyrant have a pre-established rivalry.
The Pfeiffer cheekbones do it again.
“This is Michelle Pfeiffer’s movie…” You love to hear it.
Make way for Mother Michelle.
A theft has taken place, and Michelle Pfeiffer is responsible.
We all knew the Batman Returns icon is a superstar — she hasn’t earned three Oscar nominations for nothing — but all these notices are something of a surprise after Ant-Man and the Wasp totally underused her character after her emergence from the Quantum Realm. Thankfully, it seems its follow-up puts that right and makes the most of having a bonafide icon like Michelle Pfeiffer in its cast.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens everywhere this Feb. 17.