‘Quantumania’ fans start quivering as wave of negative reactions all agree on the MCU movie’s biggest flaw

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here, so naturally the anticipation among the Marvel fandom has reached fever pitch, especially as last week’s first reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Unfortunately, ahead of the full review embargo lifting later today, further reactions from those who’ve already seen the movie are much less glowing and many are highlighting pretty much the same thing as the film’s greatest weakness.

Just as you would expect, the cast is being routinely praised, from everyone’s favorite immortal Paul Rudd to franchise newcomer Kathryn Newton and new big bad Jonathan Majors. The CGI and use of humor, meanwhile, are apparently more of a mixed bag. On the other hand, everyone seems in agreement that the storytelling and script work is far from Marvel’s finest and this really lets the threequel down.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is, unfortunately, just a decent movie. This visual spectacle is the weakest of the trilogy, but Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton are great. Jonathan Majors is menacing as Kang! The humor/CGI was fine, but the overall story was lackluster. pic.twitter.com/jDb05rf84x — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) February 14, 2023

“Mediocre” is probably not the adjective the studio was going for with its big Phase Five opening chapter.

#AntManandtheWaspQuantumania is a mediocre movie with a few high points, but mostly just a CGI wiki page. Only standouts in acting are Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer, but even then they’re not given enough. Nice effects though. #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/liPSPQ8kiL — Swara A.S. (سوارە) (@spiderswarz) February 14, 2023

We’re hoping calling the plot “lifeless” isn’t a hint that somebody dies…

#AntManandtheWaspQuantumania sees an awesome performance by Jonathan Majors and basically nothing else of value. The plot is lifeless, the comedy is unfunny, and the visual effects are embarrassing. This doesn't even mention some of the craziest retconning in recent memory… pic.twitter.com/M7l7Fz5Oo4 — Carson Timar (@BP_MovieReviews) February 14, 2023

It’s not just the plotting that’s bad, as others criticized the dialogue too.

Regrettably to say jokes of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania do not all land well. Some of them are kind of awkward. I miss Michael Peña's Luis. 😅 But new creatures in quantum realm are pretty fun. Visually overwhelming but the dialogues are a little disappointing. pic.twitter.com/7YmzZHPtO5 — Maggie Ma (@MaggieMa_LA) February 14, 2023

It’s worth pointing out that this is the first Ant-Man movie on which Paul Rudd doesn’t receive a co-writing credit. And this is the one where people are criticizing the script? Coincidence? I think not.

Y'all know I LOVE Marvel



But #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania didn't live up to my hype. Was it bad? No. Majors has great screen presence as Kang but was underused. Rudd's humor continues to shine, but a lot of the other jokes weren't funny. MODOK… not great. Script… not great. pic.twitter.com/FjxHaw44VR — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) February 14, 2023

The third films in MCU trilogies have always inspired strong feelings in fans — from the controversial Iron Man 3 to the universally adored Spider-Man: No Way Home — so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is doing the same. We can make up our own minds about it once it enters theaters worldwide on Feb. 17.