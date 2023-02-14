‘Quantumania’ fans start quivering as wave of negative reactions all agree on the MCU movie’s biggest flaw
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here, so naturally the anticipation among the Marvel fandom has reached fever pitch, especially as last week’s first reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Unfortunately, ahead of the full review embargo lifting later today, further reactions from those who’ve already seen the movie are much less glowing and many are highlighting pretty much the same thing as the film’s greatest weakness.
Just as you would expect, the cast is being routinely praised, from everyone’s favorite immortal Paul Rudd to franchise newcomer Kathryn Newton and new big bad Jonathan Majors. The CGI and use of humor, meanwhile, are apparently more of a mixed bag. On the other hand, everyone seems in agreement that the storytelling and script work is far from Marvel’s finest and this really lets the threequel down.
“Mediocre” is probably not the adjective the studio was going for with its big Phase Five opening chapter.
We’re hoping calling the plot “lifeless” isn’t a hint that somebody dies…
It’s not just the plotting that’s bad, as others criticized the dialogue too.
It’s worth pointing out that this is the first Ant-Man movie on which Paul Rudd doesn’t receive a co-writing credit. And this is the one where people are criticizing the script? Coincidence? I think not.
The third films in MCU trilogies have always inspired strong feelings in fans — from the controversial Iron Man 3 to the universally adored Spider-Man: No Way Home — so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is doing the same. We can make up our own minds about it once it enters theaters worldwide on Feb. 17.