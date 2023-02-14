‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ release has Marvel fans revising their opinions on a popular MCU threequel

We’re now just days away from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which looks set to cap off the Ant-Man trilogy in style. The previous two movies have been (appropriately) small-scale adventures for the shrinking hero compared to other MCU blockbusters, but Quantumania looks as if it’s going to crank up the action for our first throwdown with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

This has led some to complain that Ant-Man is being overlooked in his own movie. Since Ant-Man and the Wasp, he’s shared top billing with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, and the addition of Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang adds another hero to the mix. DC’s The Flash is facing similar complaints, with the majority of the hype from the trailer for his first solo film centered on Batman and Supergirl.

Now some fans are looking back at a threequel that also somewhat sidelined its titular hero: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Cannot wait for this Captain America movie pic.twitter.com/KdanbovOSN — croc 🦦 (@Croc_Block) February 13, 2023

Is it fair that Cap was often crowded offscreen by other heroes?

Wait wasn’t it being used to introduce Spider-Man? That’s very similar lmao — joe (@checkitout5555) February 13, 2023

And, to be fair, the Civil War ad campaign was indeed very Cap-focused:

Also the entire advertising campaign still prominently featured Captain America! — Case Aiken (@CaseAiken) February 14, 2023

All of this comes in the shadow of the next Batman movie, The Flash:

This is taking a jab at people saying that the flash movie has too many superheroes that take the spotlight. — Shizarino (@Shizart_Mtz) February 13, 2023

Are the two comparable?

he's right there's hope this helps pic.twitter.com/BFRQYDPUKi — sz (@smallz0mbs) February 14, 2023

Justice for The Flash!

Big difference between Captain Americas third movie having lots of other heros and the flash’s first movie being marketed as a half flash half batman film — Scoop Reviews (@Scoop5000) February 14, 2023

It’s probably worth mentioning that both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros’ marketing departments are solely focused on getting butts in seats. With that in mind, who can blame Warner Bros for deciding that the return of Michael Keaton as Batman is far more likely to generate positive press than leaning on Ezra Miller’s tarnished reputation?

And as for whether Ant-Man will be the core focus of Quantumania… Well, we’ll find out very soon when the film goes on wide release on Feb 17.