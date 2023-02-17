‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ release incites fresh fury over the MCU’s most controversial recast
Apparently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t already on the receiving end of enough backlash, what with all the wildly underwhelming reviews and almost record-breakingly bad Rotten Tomatoes score, as fans have decided to add some more to its plate. In the wake of the latest MCU threequel’s release, Marvel critics with long memories have reminded us all of Marvel’s most controversial recast, which is still leaving people angry all these years later.
Quantumania inherits the idea that Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie aged up to adolescence while Ant-Man was stuck in the Quantum Realm from Avengers: Endgame, however, it hasn’t inherited that film’s older Cassie actress. Emma Fuhrmann took over from Abbie Ryder Fortson for Endgame, appearing in a hugely emotional cameo opposite Paul Rudd. And yet, she was replaced by Kathryn Newton for this latest entry in the saga. This unexplained recast, plus the way it was handled, is still rubbing fans up the wrong way.
As the tweet above states, Fuhrmann admitted at the time of Newton’s casting — which was first announced back in December 2020 — that she was “sad” to find out she wouldn’t be returning to her role when the news broke online but, with admirable grace, she thanked Marvel for the opportunity to play Cassie just the once at the same time.
Many of the reactions to this new viral tweet think Fuhrmann’s Endgame performance was so good she deserved another shot.
Others believe that, given Quantumania‘s reception, Fuhrmann may have dodged a bullet.
Some, meanwhile, don’t think any kind of crime was committed here…
Although, as the OP pointed out, whatever your stance on Furhmann’s recast, no offense is intended to Newton who is an equally gifted actress and in no way to blame.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters everywhere now.