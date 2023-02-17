‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ release incites fresh fury over the MCU’s most controversial recast

Apparently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t already on the receiving end of enough backlash, what with all the wildly underwhelming reviews and almost record-breakingly bad Rotten Tomatoes score, as fans have decided to add some more to its plate. In the wake of the latest MCU threequel’s release, Marvel critics with long memories have reminded us all of Marvel’s most controversial recast, which is still leaving people angry all these years later.

Quantumania inherits the idea that Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie aged up to adolescence while Ant-Man was stuck in the Quantum Realm from Avengers: Endgame, however, it hasn’t inherited that film’s older Cassie actress. Emma Fuhrmann took over from Abbie Ryder Fortson for Endgame, appearing in a hugely emotional cameo opposite Paul Rudd. And yet, she was replaced by Kathryn Newton for this latest entry in the saga. This unexplained recast, plus the way it was handled, is still rubbing fans up the wrong way.

Before you see Quantumania this weekend, just remember that Emma Furhmann, Cassie’s actress from Endgame, was robbed of the chance of a lifetime and found out about it the exact same way we all did – through the announcement on social media. They didn’t even tell her. pic.twitter.com/T4G45hW1W8 — My name’s Joel, actually (@PoorlyAgedWho) February 16, 2023

As the tweet above states, Fuhrmann admitted at the time of Newton’s casting — which was first announced back in December 2020 — that she was “sad” to find out she wouldn’t be returning to her role when the news broke online but, with admirable grace, she thanked Marvel for the opportunity to play Cassie just the once at the same time.

I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds.

Xo

Emma ❤️ — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

Many of the reactions to this new viral tweet think Fuhrmann’s Endgame performance was so good she deserved another shot.

She deserved a shot, she really sold that reunion scene — Fahad K🇺🇸 (@AllAboutFKK) February 17, 2023

Others believe that, given Quantumania‘s reception, Fuhrmann may have dodged a bullet.

Having just got out of the movie, I’d argue the universe was looking out for her, if anything. — Maruf (@MKH2K9) February 17, 2023

Some, meanwhile, don’t think any kind of crime was committed here…

I agree the studio should have handled it better but Cassie has two scenes in Endgame says one word and is on screen for less than a minute. It’s hardly Howard/Cheedle territory. I can’t blame them for wanting a more experienced actor for the more demanding role in Quantumania — The Fourth Dimension (@Mike_J_Lord) February 16, 2023

Although, as the OP pointed out, whatever your stance on Furhmann’s recast, no offense is intended to Newton who is an equally gifted actress and in no way to blame.

Checking back in on this a few hours later and tbh I’m not rlly liking ppl taking this as an opportunity to shit on Kathryn Newton. Like it’s not her fault 😐 — My name’s Joel, actually (@PoorlyAgedWho) February 16, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters everywhere now.