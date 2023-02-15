Every actress who’s played Cassie Lang in the MCU

Cassie Lang is headed back to the MCU in her most prominent role yet in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The highly-anticipated film will see the young Cassie join her father, alongside Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and Hope Van Dyne, in the Quantum Realm. Trailers show Cassie suited up in a Pym suit similar to Scott’s, which indicates that she could debut as Stature in the upcoming release.

Over the course of her tenure in the MCU, Cassie has been played by several different actors. Scott, trapped in the Quantum Realm after the Blip, missed out on a full five years of his daughter’s life, leaving her to jump abruptly from child to teen before viewers’ eyes. She was additionally recast following her appearance in Avengers: Endgame, before Disney and Marvel finally landed on a permanent actress for the part.

Every actress who’s played the MCU’s Cassie Lang

Image via Marvel Studios

Cassie is set to get a far bigger role in the MCU, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the future of the massive media franchise, she is likely to emerge as a superhero in her own right, and that looks poised to begin with the next movie in Marvel’s lineup. Here’s every actress who’s ever played the character in live-action MCU releases.

Abby Ryder Fortson

Image via Marvel Studios

The very first actress to try her hand at Scott Lang’s enthusiastic young daughter was Abby Ryder Fortson, who first stepped into the role when she was around seven years old. She reprised her role a few years later, in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but was soon recast after Scott’s lengthy stint in the Quantum Realm required her to age-up a full five years.

Emma Fuhrmann

Image via Marvel Studios

Emma Fuhrmann was only Cassie for a brief moment in Avengers: Endgame, but her quick performance was enough to win many fans over. The higher-ups apparently aren’t in agreement, since the role was recast for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but we thought Fuhrmann’s heartfelt exchange with Scott was pure gold.

Kathryn Newton

Image via Marvel Studios

The latest actress tapped to bring Cassie Lang to the big screen is Kathryn Newton, of Detective Pikachu and Big Little Lies fame. The actress is set to appear in Quantumania, and hopefully several more future MCU releases, and early trailers seem to promise a great performance from the 26-year-old actress. Since Marvel decided to ditch Fuhrmann in favor of Newton, fans are placing high expectations at the actress’ feet, but we think she’ll overcome them with ease.