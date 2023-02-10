‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star still hoping for ‘Happy Death Day’ and ‘Freaky’ crossover

Actress Kathryn Newton is about to get a lot more famous. As Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she has a role with huge MCU implications. Before she was a superhero, she was the star of the 2020 streaming hit Freaky, and now there’s talk of her reprising that role in a fun crossover.

Freaky is a twist on the body-switching Freaky Friday, except instead of trading bodies with a mom, it’s the body of a serial killer. Despite being released during the height of the pandemic, it got a lot of buzz and solid reviews. This brings us to Happy Death Day and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. Like Freaky, Happy Death Day centers around a young female protagonist, this time played by Jessica Rothe, and was also a hit, making $125.5 million on a budget of $4.8 million. All three movies were directed by Christopher Landon, and for a while, there was serious talk about a crossover between the two franchises. Unfortunately, that got mired in production issues and pandemic delays before it fizzled out.

Things could be different now that Newton is about to appear in what could be one of the biggest Marvel movies ever, and one that introduces Marvel’s Phase 5 as well. When asked about the crossover, she said she would always be interested in it happening. She told One Take News:

“I’m waiting on the script. Send me the offer. Let’s do it!”

Here’s hoping!

You can see Newton in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it hits theaters on Feb. 17.