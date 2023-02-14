Is Cassie Lang going to become a superhero after ‘Quantumania?’

Later this week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will finally be upon us after years of waiting. It features big moments for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and just may set up someone else to be a hero in the coming waves of media projects.

Specifically, the character in question is Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie. In earlier films in this section of the franchise, she was younger and could not participate in the action. But thanks to time shenanigans in earlier phases, she has been aged up and will now be played by Kathryn Newton. Trailers for the project confirm she gets pulled into the Quantum Realm alongside her dad, and, while nothing is official just yet, she does get her own suit and some adventures in the Marvel comic books source material.

Here, her hero name is Stinger and she has been active in this role since 2016. Before this, she was known as Stature and her abilities generally include shrinking and expanding her size to gigantic proportions. She has also developed crushes on several villainous characters, has made more than 100 appearances through her decades of existence thanks to David Micheline and John Byrne, and, though Lang and other members of the Young Avengers team have been introduced in the MCU and some are rumored to be receiving major promotions, there is one major caveat to this fan expectation whose fires are being fueled right about now.

In a recent interview, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard says nothing of the type is planned at the moment and he adds to Inverse the characters have only appeared as the current phase was about new beginnings and new people. It is possible he could not be telling the truth and things after all do change (remember the planned Inhumans movie?), but, for now, we can only wait and see. Here’s hoping several of the group end up in the coming team-up movies and add to their history.

After all, it would be fun to see them get on Doctor Strange’s nerves. As well, they could also be in awe of Spider-Man for handling so much on his own, could end up impacting those who appear from other universes or end up dying for some serious emotional weight. In a world where science and magic are essentially the same thing, the possibilities for what happens never end.