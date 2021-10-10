Ant-Man Star Compares Watching MCU Disney Plus Shows To Homework

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are under no obligation to keep up to date with the franchise’s latest happenings, but many of them evidently do. Tom Holland joked that he’d grown so impatient he was planning to press Kevin Feige for answers to his burning WandaVision questions, while countless others have reacted to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? online.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly recently had high praise for Wanda Maximoff’s sitcom-inspired adventures and Tom Hiddleston’s reality-bending solo series, but the actress also admitted that she hasn’t been religiously following the entire Disney Plus slate.

In fact, the MCU’s Hope Van Dyne compared catching up to doing homework in an interview with Collider, as well as revealing that she’s not even seen her own episode of What If…? yet.

“I have not seen all of it, and I do try. I see it as almost like homework. I need to know what’s going on in the world. I need to understand when there’s references made in scripts, I need to know what’s going on. So yeah, I don’t watch them all. I still haven’t seen my What If…? episode, which I’m dying to see, because I had so much fun making it, but I will. I’ll catch up on it eventually. I still haven’t seen Black Widow , but I will. I have intentions to. I haven’t seen … What’s Anthony Mackie’s show called? I haven’t seen Falcon and Winter Soldier yet.”

What If…? takes place in various pockets of the multiverse, so it isn’t technically deemed as essential viewing. At least Lilly did make a point of watching Loki, though, which is set to have a major impact on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after introducing Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, killing him off and then teasing Kang the Conqueror within the space of a single monologue.