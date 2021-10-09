Ant-Man Star Explains What They Loved About WandaVision And Loki

Not every Marvel Cinematic Universe project is going to be directly affected by the introduction of the multiverse, as had been made perfectly clear by the first Hawkeye trailer, but a trio of upcoming feature films are going to be dealing with the fallout from Loki‘s Season 1 finale in a major way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will tackle the notion of alternate realities in completely different and distinct fashion, with the latter set to feature Jonathan Majors’ debut as Kang the Conqueror after he made his first appearance in the franchise as He Who Remains.

Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly has clearly been keeping up to date with the Disney Plus offerings; during a new interview with Collider, she offered high praise for the mind-bending trip to Westview and Tom Hiddleston’s solo series.

“I think WandaVision was phenomenal, and I think it was probably the best they’ve ever represented a female character. It was so incredible to see her be so complicated and so flawed and yet so redeemable and so lovable, the way we have typically historically treated our male characters. I think it was an epic female protagonist story. I loved, loved the ending of the Loki TV show. They didn’t fully have me till the end. I was like, ‘Okay. Okay, sure. Yeah. Okay. Good’. But I wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, this an amazing show’, until they got to the end. And I was like, ‘It’s chaos theory. I love it. I love it. I love it’. The science geek in me loves that element of how smart they are and how they tackle such enormous topics that most kind of fluff popcorn movies are not going to tackle. They tackled chaos theory. That’s really brave and really bold and really cool.”

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production and hitting theaters in February 2023; looking at the upcoming schedule, there’s every chance the lay of the land will be completely unrecognizable by the time Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne are forced to suit up and return to action for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.