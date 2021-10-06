Ant-Man Star Says They’re Ready To Go If Quantumania Calls

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been shooting since the end of July, and it looks as though Peyton Reed’s threequel is shedding much of the supporting cast who stuck around for the first two installments, only to get minimal screen time and character development for their efforts.

Obviously, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are back as the titular duo, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also returning as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, but that’s about it. Kathryn Newton is replacing Avengers: Endgame‘s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, David Dastmalchian cast doubt on his return as Kurt and there’s still no word on Michael Peña’s scene-stealing Luis.

Judy Greer played Scott’s ex-wife Maggie in the first two films, where it was revealed she’d re-married. Bobby Cannavale effectively admitted already that he hadn’t been invited back as her spouse Jim Paxton, and in a new interview with ScreenRant to promote Halloween Kills, Greer offered much the same answer.

“I haven’t been told anything so I guess I’m not in it. I’m actually not, I’m terrible at keeping secrets. I always tell people like, ‘Just don’t tell me if you don’t want me to tell everyone’. No one has contacted me and feel free to print that, that I’m very available and very willing to go.”

No offense to Greer or Cannavale, who are both fantastic actors that have done plenty of great work, but nobody’s going to by crying in the aisles if they don’t show up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After all, everybody’s got Kang the Conqueror to contend with, so a pair of minor players aren’t going to be missed much.