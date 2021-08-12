Ant-Man Star Doesn’t Think He’ll Be Involved In Quantumania

Shooting got underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the end of July, but so far the production has been keeping its cards very close to the chest as to who’s involved. The majority of the main players from the first two installments are back, but there’s also been some major additions and a little bit of chopping and changing.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are obviously returning, but Freaky and Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton has replaced Avengers: Endgame‘s Isabelle Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, which has led to more Young Avengers speculation. Jonathan Majors will follow up his cameo in Loki with a full-blown villainous debut, while it looks as though Corey Stoll could be making a surprise appearance as Yellowjacket.

Michael Peña is still to be confirmed as Luis, T.I. is definitely out as Dave, David Dastmalchian hinted that we won’t be seeing Kurt and there’s been no word on Walton Goggins’ Sonny Burch, either. Another Ant-Man alumni still waiting for the call is Bobby Cannavale, who admits that he doesn’t think Jim Paxton is on his way back to the MCU after filming started without him being contacted.

“I’m still checking my emails. I know they started shooting so it doesn’t look good for Paxton. There’s a part of me that thinks I’m not in this one because they’ve got something bigger coming up. Ant-Man and Paxton. Or maybe I go away long enough that I can be my own hero.”

No offense to Cannavale, but nobody’s really going to miss him. He was barely in the first two movies at all, and even then the role was a waste of a hugely talented actor. That being said, maybe he’ll be drafted in for a couple of scenes later on down the line, but with Kang the Conqueror set as big bad, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have much bigger fish to fry that doesn’t concern the franchise’s minor supporting players.