MCU Star Dropped From Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest superhero is set to return to our screens in the not too distant future, with Peyton Reed’s threequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania expected to begin production this summer. So far, we know very little about the project, but it’s shaping up to be a pivotal installment in the franchise based entirely on the villain.

No offense to the Ant-Man franchise, but eyebrows were raised when Jonathan Majors was announced as the potentially game-changing Kang the Conqueror in a standalone series that’s posted some of the lowest box office returns in the MCU’s history. The unpredictable nature of the Quantum Realm means that anything can happen, though, with Kang’s involvement already leading to speculation that Quantumania might lay the foundations for a fifth Avengers epic or Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four.

The only other major new addition to the cast is Freaky‘s Kathryn Newton, who replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, which offers yet another hint that the Young Avengers are also on their way to the MCU. However, one supporting player from the first two installments will not be returning, after it was announced that T.I. isn’t coming back as Scott Lang’s buddy Dave.

In case you haven’t heard, the actor and rapper is currently facing multiple sexual abuse allegations and presumably because of this, won’t be showing up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In all honesty, he never contributed very much to the overall narrative anyways and nobody’s going to miss him, while the fans will be happy as long as they get confirmation that Michael Pena’s scene-stealing Luis will be back to spin another yarn as only he can. Fingers crossed for that.