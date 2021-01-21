Anthony Mackie Breaks The Silence On Chris Evans’ Potential MCU Return

Chris Evans may have played dumb when news broke that he was in talks for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe less than two years after his fitting sendoff in Avengers: Endgame, but at this stage we’re used to the names involved in Hollywood’s biggest brands employing more than a little misdirection in an attempt to throw people off the scent.

Inevitably, almost as soon as the story hit the internet, within the blink of an eye the rumor mill had gone into a state of overdrive, with Steve Rogers suddenly set to appear in a multitude of upcoming projects, several of which don’t even exist or haven’t been announced yet. Fans were surprisingly divided on the idea of Captain America making a grand comeback, too, with many folks thinking it would be a massive disservice to Anthony Mackie.

After all, Mackie’s Sam Wilson is widely expected to inherit the mantle in the not too distant future, even if the actor himself has hinted it won’t be as straightforward as simply picking up the shield and telling everyone he’s the man now. In a recent interview, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s co-lead finally addressed the speculation, and it sounds as though he’s more than happy about it.

“You know, I’ve heard that. Like, I’ve seen that, and, look, Chris is my boy, so if they’re getting the band back together, I’ll be very happy with that.”

Of course, Mackie and Evans are known to be very close friends in real life, so if the original Captain America is on his way back to the MCU, then surely his successor would have been kept in the loop. After all, it would be more than a little unfair if the Cap-in-waiting ended up being completely blindsided by the news, so he probably knows a lot more than he’s letting on.