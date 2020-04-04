Ant-Man 3 Leak Reportedly Reveals The Film’s Main Villain

We know that Ant-Man 3 is on its way, but that’s about it for official information right now. Paul Rudd will be back for a third solo outing as the astonishing pint-sized hero, but who Scott Lang and co. will be facing is far from being announced just yet. A new leak may have told us the identity of the movie’s main villain, however, and it’s someone that fans will be very pleased to see entering the MCU.

Now, this info does come via 4Chan, so there’s no telling how accurate it could be, but I’ll get on to why we should maybe give it some attention in a moment. First of all, the leak claims that none other than MODOK will serve as Ant-Man’s latest nemesis in the threequel. If you’re not familiar with him, MODOK (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing) is a fan favorite villain dating back to the Lee/Kirby heydays of the 60s notable for his enormous head and tiny body.

It’s interesting that this leak should say he’ll appear in AM3, too, as that’s what We Got This Covered’s own sources have informed us of recently. We reported last month that MODOK will appear in the movie, potentially following a role in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk TV series. The difference is that we’re hearing he’d be a supporting antagonist, with Sonny Burch’s mysterious boss the Benefactor – as referenced in Ant-Man and the Wasp – filling the role of the big bad.

BTS Gallery For Ant-Man And The Wasp Takes Us Closer To The Teeny-Tiny Action 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s more, this same leak asserts that the plot will involve Cassie Lang hoping to follow in her dad’s footsteps in becoming a superhero, though Scott and Hope try to stop her for fear of her putting herself in danger. Here’s the brief description the leaker gave:

“Ant Man 3 will be about Cassie leaving her family to be an Avenger, with Scott and Hope trying to stop her.”

Again, this also fits with what we’ve heard, though it’s also a concept that can be easily extrapolated from Avengers: Endgame – which aged Cassie up to about the right age to become Stature, her Young Avenger alter ego. This leak might be on to something then, or it might not. But it’s certainly well worth considering what it teases about Ant-Man 3.