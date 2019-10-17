Ant-Man 3 Reportedly In Development, Will Shoot Summer 2021

Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – three of the biggest new franchises set to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4.

When coupled with hugely anticipated sequels like Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the future of the MCU is certainly looking pretty bright, but you’d be forgiven for wondering why Ant-Man 3 was totally absent from the studio’s presentations at both D23 and SDCC.

Maybe they just aren’t ready to announce the threequel yet, or perhaps Kevin Feige and co. are waiting until Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly become available. After all, we know that the former will soon be seen in Ghostbusters 2020, and may not be ready to shoot Ant-Man 3 until early 2021. In fact, a new report from scoopster Charles Murphy claims that that’s exactly the case, with the industry insider saying that we are indeed getting another Ant-Man movie and that it’ll film in 2021.

Marvel Studios has made the decision to move ahead with the third 'ANT-MAN' film. About 2 weeks ago, I was told it was expected to film Summer of 2021. Yesterday I found the hard evidence I was looking for: Pym Particles Productions III LLC was formed a little over a month ago. pic.twitter.com/oeemIiX54o — Murphy's Law Podcast (@PodcastMurphy) October 17, 2019

For what it’s worth, there’ve been a ton of conflicting reports on what’s next for Scott Lang and on more than a few occasions we’ve heard that either a threequel won’t happen or that the series could find a new home on Disney Plus as a TV show instead. Sure, Kevin Feige did recently tease that Ant-Man still has a future in the franchise, but until we get confirmation from the studio directly on a full-blown third movie happening, we’d advise not getting too excited just yet.

After all, while speaking to our own sources about this, we’ve been told that while Ant-Man 3 is still being discussed and hasn’t been ruled out, it’s also not a sure thing yet, like this new report from Murphy is making it out to be. So again, we’ll be waiting patiently for Marvel to break the silence and deliver some news themselves.

But tell us, would you like to see an Ant-Man 3? Or is Disney Plus the best home for Scott Lang moving forward? Let us know down below.