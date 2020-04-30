Ant-Man And The Wasp Star Offered Lead Role In Resident Evil Reboot

Resident Evil is on the verge of making a big cinematic comeback in the near future.

Fans of Capcom’s beloved survival horror series will likely be well aware of that already, of course, but beyond the fact that another stab at the property is now brewing in development, we don’t know a whole lot about what to expect. James Wan and Johannes Roberts were initially attached to the project as producer and writer/director respectively, before Wan left the pic to go work on another cinematic video game revival (see: Mortal Kombat).

Roberts, however, remains on board and has promised that the film will stick closely to the source material. Unfortunately, though, we’ve still yet to receive any official plot details or even firm confirmation on which characters will appear on-screen. Until now, that is.

Resident Evil 3 Concept Art Reveals Initial Designs For Jill And Nemesis 1 of 9

The Illuminerdi brings word tonight that Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen has been offered the lead role of Jill Valentine, while also confirming that Kaya Scodelario has been offered the part of Claire Redfield, something We Got This Covered first told you a few months ago.

Meanwhile, The Illuminerdi also mentions that Albert Wesker and Chief Irons will be included which, once again, we told you back in February. And finally, the outlet notes that Jill will be “a major focal point of the franchise in future installments,” meaning we can expect to see some sequels, and for the fan favorite character to have a big role in them.

But tell us, do you think Hannah John-Kamen has what it takes to bring Jill Valentine to life in Resident Evil? Or do you think someone else should take the part? Like, say, Abigail Breslin, who was initially offered the role but has since passed? Sound off below and let us know.