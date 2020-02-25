Justice League Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Irons In Resident Evil Reboot

Capcom’s Resident Evil is officially back and better than ever.

Beginning with 2017’s soft reboot and followed by last year’s terrific Resident Evil 2 remake, the video game developer has managed to modernize a series once believed to have become stale and stagnant, at long last taking back its crown as the king of survival horror. Clearly hoping to replicate that success in TV and cinema, both Netflix and Hollywood are known to be working on their own adaptations of the franchise, with the former, in particular, looking likely to receive an official announcement imminently.

Constantin’s total reboot of the recently-concluded film series, on the other hand, appears to be in the earlier stages of production, with casting directors still on the lookout for acting talent. As reported previously, we’ve learned over the last few days that beloved characters such as Albert Wesker, Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy already have various household names attached to them and now, the list grows even further.

As per our sources – the very same one that told us that Han will return in Fast & Furious 9 and Aladdin 2 is in development, both of which are now confirmed – producers are eyeing Justice League and The Borgias star Jeremy Irons to play Brian Irons in the upcoming movie. As fans of either the original or remake will know all too well, the name belongs to that of Raccoon City’s corrupt police chief with an unhealthy – and murderous – obsession with taxidermy. Given Irons’ (the actor) well-documented experience with playing unhinged and subtly terrifying villains, he certainly has the potential to make the role his own when Resident Evil returns to the big screen.

As always, it’s worth noting that casting considerations and availability are always subject to change this early on in a project’s lifecycle, but nonetheless, feel free to let us know what you think of the potential pairing in the usual place below!