Apple lands Jennifer Lawrence’s Elizabeth Holmes movie

Apple has added yet another high-profile title to its rapidly-expanding roster after landing Bad Blood, the movie tracing the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, which hails from Don’t Look Up duo Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence.

McKay is writing, directing and producing the project he’s been developing since early 2016 and it would be an understatement to say that the screenplay will have been through plenty of twists and turns as the saga continues to develop on an almost daily basis, with Holmes currently in the midst of testifying in her own defense while standing trial for fraud.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence is additionally part of the producing team on the biographical drama that’s virtually guaranteed to land her another Academy Award nomination, especially when the scandal is so fresh in the mind. Bad Blood is based on the book Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley by investigative journalist John Carreyrou, with Apple set to co-produce the film alongside Legendary Pictures, who has been involved since the very beginning.

The filmmaker and star’s upcoming Netflix disaster comedy is generating major awards season buzz, and they’re set to continue their working relationship to tackle this hot-button story that has all the makings of another trophy-laden success for the Oscar-winning duo.