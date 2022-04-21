After a heated day in court amid the ongoing Depp vs. Heard lawsuit, Aquaman 2 is trending again on social media, with users asking for the removal of Amber Heard from James Wan’s anticipated sequel and others expressing concern for the movie’s prospects now that the American actress is involved in the project.

Depp took the stand yesterday and went through several of the scrutinized fallouts between himself and Heard, including the infamous severed finger incident and the time the couple got into a fight in the presence of Heard’s friends.

All of these bombshells, particularly the one where Depp revealed he wouldn’t reprise his role as Jack Sparrow even if he was offered $300 million, have managed to leave an impression on the online community, and as a result, Aquaman 2 is trending again.

Some folks are calling Warner Bros. out over the perception that it has adopted double standards in firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3 but allowing Heard to reprise her role as Mera in the DCEU.

Reminder that these tapes have been public for two years yet Warner Bros decided to fire Johnny and keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/0xSmZEzwdh — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) April 20, 2022

Others, meanwhile, are of the opinion that the recent court developments will spell doom for Heard’s leading role in Aquaman 2.

> Aquaman 2 pushed back to 2023 release date

> Amber Heard unfollows Jason Momoa & AquamanMovie on Insta

> Youtubers Notice

> Heard instantly refollows these pages

> Second day of JD's testimony, Jason Momoa follows Johnny on Insta

She is sooooo fired lool. You love to see it! — Jaimee 🏴‍☠️🦙 (@0rang3youglad) April 20, 2022

Considering the controversy surrounding Heard and Ezra Miller’s second arrest in weeks, the DCEU is really in a bad shape.

Aquaman 2 is kinda doomed with Amber Heard having this trial and everything



The Flash is kinda doomed with Ezra getting arrested twice — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) April 21, 2022

Fans are also concerned that Aquaman 2 will tank due to Heard’s involvement.

I also feel sorry for Jason Mamoa because Aquaman 2 will tank and be review bombed because of Amber Heard. #JohnnyDeppDeservesJustice — Don't Follow Me, I Won't Follow You (@Alexken87) April 20, 2022

Previously, a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 had managed to get more than 1.5 million signatures, and with the recent trial once again fanning the flames, the tally continues to grow. With a final verdict in the case far from being delivered, there’s no telling what lies ahead for Depp or Heard. The trial continues.