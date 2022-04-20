DC fans don’t see how Ezra Miller has a future as the Flash
Just weeks after the latest high-profile indiscretion surrounding the DCEU star, reports emerged yesterday that Ezra Miller had been arrested once again in Hawaii, after police were called when the actor reportedly became “irate” after being asked to leave a private residence, and was said to have thrown a chair at a woman’s head.
While the most pertinent question is whether not Miller will actively seek or be told to seek help for his repeated personal transgressions, there’s no way the newly-installed hierarchy to have taken charge following Discovery’s WarnerMedia merger won’t be concerned about the 29 year-old’s behavior.
It’s been almost a decade since Miller was first announced as the comic book franchise’s Barry Allen, but The Flash still isn’t coming to theaters until next summer. Based on the litany of additional allegations found in the latest documents obtained by various outlets, fans have serious questions about how the studio proceeds from here.
Having choked out a fan in Iceland two years ago, and then been arrested twice in quick succession in the space of weeks, dumping The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum from the most high-profile gig of their young career almost certainly wouldn’t be conducive to arresting such a worrying slide, putting all parties in a delicate but potentially very sticky situation.
While The Flash is guaranteed to hit theaters as scheduled, most likely with Miller in the lead, the question of what comes next will be getting asked sooner rather than later, especially with a new boardroom system in place at Warner Bros.