DC fans don’t see how Ezra Miller has a future as the Flash

Just weeks after the latest high-profile indiscretion surrounding the DCEU star, reports emerged yesterday that Ezra Miller had been arrested once again in Hawaii, after police were called when the actor reportedly became “irate” after being asked to leave a private residence, and was said to have thrown a chair at a woman’s head.

While the most pertinent question is whether not Miller will actively seek or be told to seek help for his repeated personal transgressions, there’s no way the newly-installed hierarchy to have taken charge following Discovery’s WarnerMedia merger won’t be concerned about the 29 year-old’s behavior.

It’s been almost a decade since Miller was first announced as the comic book franchise’s Barry Allen, but The Flash still isn’t coming to theaters until next summer. Based on the litany of additional allegations found in the latest documents obtained by various outlets, fans have serious questions about how the studio proceeds from here.

How the hell is Ezra Miller still the Flash? — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 19, 2022

Fuck Ezra Miller. Cast Grant Gustin as Flash and Reshoot Ezra’s scenes.



The Flash has already been delayed for 5 years, what’s one more. https://t.co/QvgjimvzGy — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) April 19, 2022

"Where's A>E for Ezra Miller??!"



Bro he got arrested, TWICE! What do you want us fans to do? Not watch 'The Flash' movie? We weren't planning to anyway 😭😭😭 — ⚜ Zack Constantine ⚜ (@HellblazzR) April 20, 2022

WB @ the flash movie after hearing Ezra Miller got arrested again pic.twitter.com/9kEzVKlkj1 — nat (@CLOUDSOFWAR) April 19, 2022

The Flash Movie First Look: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

Ezra Miller is not well. This is a pattern of violent behavior.



This continued behavior isn't just me saying "They should be taken off of future Flash projects." I'm saying "They need to get serious help." https://t.co/pe4JnmsjvG — Ant 💀 Waiting for Halloween (@AGramuglia) April 20, 2022

The solution is so much more than “recast Ezra Miller and delay The Flash.”

This is a recurring thing and they seriously need some kind of help. Stop thinking about stupid superhero movies for 5 seconds. https://t.co/ygmvJb2snI — Jake! (@Vaughanilla_Ice) April 19, 2022

Ezra Miller is done as The Flash.



There is literally no doubt about it. — Diana. (@HailEternal) April 19, 2022

I’ve stayed mostly silent on this, but this has gone too far. Ezra Miller needs to be fired from all current projects, and the Flash needs to be recast. Yes, it’s obvious they’re going through a severe mental health crisis, but that is not an excuse. https://t.co/YgMR2tFs68 — Crimson Desert Era Nic🐻 (@NicsNerdroom) April 20, 2022

Having choked out a fan in Iceland two years ago, and then been arrested twice in quick succession in the space of weeks, dumping The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum from the most high-profile gig of their young career almost certainly wouldn’t be conducive to arresting such a worrying slide, putting all parties in a delicate but potentially very sticky situation.

While The Flash is guaranteed to hit theaters as scheduled, most likely with Miller in the lead, the question of what comes next will be getting asked sooner rather than later, especially with a new boardroom system in place at Warner Bros.