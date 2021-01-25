Aquaman 3 Reportedly In Early Development Now

In the overwhelming majority of cases, nearly every studio blockbuster with a sizeable budget is always designed with franchise potential in mind, with Christopher Nolan’s most recent work standing out as exceptions to the rule. Inception, Interstellar and Tenet all cost at least $160 million each, but they’re three of the most expensive productions from the modern era that were engineered specifically as one and done efforts.

Hollywood may have scaled back on announcing release dates for sequels before the first movie has even been dropped into theaters after ending up with egg on their face multiple times, notably with The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4, but talks inevitably still happen behind closed doors. Aquaman 2, for instance, was officially announced to be in development just over a month after Arthur Curry’s solo debut hit theaters, and long before it became the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made.

Feast Your Eyes On Over 40 New Aquaman Photos 1 of 44

Click to skip





















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It might be difficult for the second outing to match the $1.148 billion haul of the original, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows were coming to HBO Max, and that Ben Affleck would return in The Flash as Batman – that a third Aquaman is already in the earliest planning stages at Warner Bros.

James Wan will call action on the follow-up in a matter of months, with Amber Heard still heavily involved despite the objections of close to two million people, and it’s hardly a shock to discover that WB would look to continue milking one of their most surprising cash cows. After all, with Michael Keaton poised to become the DCEU’s full-time Batman, Wonder Woman 1984 proving incredibly divisive, Birds of Prey seemingly ending the chances of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn becoming one of the franchise’s flagship names and still no sign of a Man of Steel sequel, Aquaman could very well end up as the shared universe’s marquee attraction.