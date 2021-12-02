Are three Mary Janes returning in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?’

Unless you’re avoiding spoilers at all costs or living under a rock, then you’ve either seen or heard all of the leaks, rumors, and theories about the new Spider-Man film.

Rumors, as we know, especially ones surrounding the MCU, are sometimes filled with truth and sometimes the stars tend to let them accidentally slip (we’re looking at you, Tom Holland). So with Spider-Man: Now Way Home about to drop in a few short weeks, could another star have let the cat out of the bag?

Kirsten Dunst, best known for playing Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, has been on a whirlwind promotional tour for her new film The Power of the Dog. During her many interviews, she has been asked the ultimate question: “Are you in the new Spider-Man?” And one of her responses is garnering a lot of attention, as she jokingly told Variety:

“I’d be old MJ at this point with little spider babies.”

It’s not that far of a stretch, though, considering that Tobey Maguire is all but confirmed to return as his iteration of Spider-Man. Having Dunst pop up in a small scene in which she welcomes Tobey’s Peter Parker back into their world could make sense. Dunst added to Variety’s Mark Malkin of returning to the superhero genre, “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun, I would never say no to something like that.”

From the original MJ to the most current comes Zendaya, who is by far the fan favorite of all the Mary Janes thus far. Seeing her meet her variant version could bring out some fun conversations between the women, possibly with Dunst’s Mary Jane passing on some kissing ideas to her.

Now that we have two Mary Janes covered, we only have one other to add in: Andrew Garfield’s MJ, who we know was cut out of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to make room for Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, who ultimately met her demise at the end of the film.

Explaining the third MJ into an already crowded film could be hard to do, but not impossible. Shailene Woodley was cast as Garfield’s Mary Jane, so having a similar scene of her character welcoming back Andrew’s Spider-Man to their own world could work.

While we can only confirm so far that Zendaya is the sole Mary Jane returning in No Way Home, there is some possible truth to Kirsten Dunst’s MJ making an appearance in the film, as she was spotted by paparazzi near the Spider-Man: No Way Home set during re-shoots in LA.

However, like the rumors surrounding Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning to the film, we will just have to wait until Spider-Man: No Way Home is released on Dec. 17 to find out the truth about the possibility of multiple returning Mary Janes.