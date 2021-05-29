Army Of The Dead 2 Will Reportedly Have Vampires

Like every other Zack Snyder movie, there’s a lot going on in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, with several bizarre plot points being addressed directly by either the main ensemble or the shuffling hordes of undead, only to never be picked up or mentioned again despite the big budget zombie actioner running for almost two and a half hours.

The robot zombies that see their heads explode in a puff of blue mist were teased by the director in interviews but never explained within the context of the film itself, although he did indicate that animated companion series Lost Vegas will give us some answers. He also confirmed that his Alphas love to bump uglies, but again, apart from the disconcerting sight of a fetus being removed from a decapitated corpse, that was left half-baked as well.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Then there’s the time loop theory, which was hinted at by Omari Hardwick’s Vanderhoe, something deliberately put there by Snyder to invite yet more questions and provide gaps in the logic and mythology that will hopefully be filled in somewhere down the line. Insider Daniel Richtman now reports that Army of the Dead 2 will have vampires, but the tipster doesn’t offer anything else to elaborate on his claims.

Of course, throwing vampires into a zombie movie might seem like overkill, but this is Zack Snyder we’re talking about, a filmmaker hardly known for his subtlety. The fact is, when you throw the prologue’s Area 51 tease into the mix alongside robotic hordes of the undead, procreating Alphas and a potential time travel element, all of which is canon in the Army of the Dead universe, then vampires, or any other mythological creatures for that matter, certainly can’t be ruled out.