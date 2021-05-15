Army Of The Dead Is Now Playing And Fans Are Loving It

Next week, Army of the Dead will hit Netflix and is shaping up to be one of their biggest original movies to date. However, the film is seeing a limited theatrical release this weekend, allowing those lucky enough to have cinemas open near them the chance to experience Zack Snyder’s zombie heist caper early.

Most of us will have to wait until the 21st to watch Dave Bautista’s rough and tumble gang venturing into an undead-infested Las Vegas to retrieve the contents of a safe before the city is nuked. But thankfully, the movie’s first 15 minutes were unveiled during a YouTube live event on Thursday afternoon and the footage was awesome.

This clip revealed the origins of the zombie outbreak, with a military convoy transporting something secret from Area 51 being derailed after a, uh… distracted driver crashes headlong into them. The rest of the footage shows how the city fell, featuring some seriously badass gore and zombie action. And it seems that it’s an accurate representation of the full thing, with those who’ve now seen Army of the Dead in theaters taking to Twitter to praise it, as you can see below.

My brother and I saw Army of the Dead last night. In. An. Actual. Theater. It was fun as fuck. — Ben Djarin (@dirkxfunk) May 15, 2021

Okay the second movie which I saw in theatres and get this, Zach Snyder's Army of the Dead is his Fury Road. I have mostly negative opinions on Snyder movies, but this shit was a fantastic Meant to Be Seen in the Plague Theatres rollercoaster with better writing than it needed. pic.twitter.com/ZWEWnSOnPu — Mx Piggy (@BigGayPorkChop) May 15, 2021

I liked ARMY OF THE DEAD! Yes it’s a little long and I’m not entirely sure I like the *look* of it, but it’s big and gory and fun and, like all Zack Snyder movies, darkly, mordantly funny. Also, I saw it in a theater, which was great! https://t.co/tHWhTtyqE6 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 14, 2021

Can confirm that Army Of The Dead kicks absolute ass. This movie fucks and is an awesome time. 2021 is the year of Zack Snyder’s comeback and I’m completely here for it, dude deserves it — Reynolds Woodcock (@ReynoldsWoodcok) May 14, 2021

@ZackSnyder’s Army of the Dead was amazing! It’s over-the-top gore, action, and story was awesome! Definitely 100% from beginning to end and has something for just about everyone.

10/10#ArmyOfTheDead — Will (@williamwatchman) May 14, 2021

Army Of The Dead is A Great Movie. 9/10 For Me. Thank You, Zack Snyder. You are The Greatest. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Leroy Kong. (@LeroyKong1) May 15, 2021

Shoutout to @netflix for releasing Army of The Dead in theaters! It was great! — 004 (@ThyNumberFour) May 15, 2021

Just got done watching Army of the dead in theaters and it was AWESOME!!!! Zack Snyder killed it with this one!!! Can't wait for (hopefully) the second one!!! @ZackSnyder @DaveBautista #ArmyOfTheDead #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Brandon Netto (@BrandonNetto1) May 14, 2021

Just got back from seeing Army Of The Dead and all I can say is….I loved it! @garretdillahunt you were awesome!! #zombies #Vegas — jovilover (@jovilover) May 14, 2021

Thank you Netflix for giving this awesome filmmaker all the creative control he wants. Army of the dead was dope, can't wait to see more! https://t.co/VmplbN3piH — Russ | #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@russellhartman1) May 15, 2021

I saw “Army of the Dead” and Zack Snyder last night.* Super fun movie! Interesting guy. *Even though it felt a little weird to be in a movie theater at first. pic.twitter.com/McbpAzNUXN — Merrill Hagan (@MerrillHagan) May 14, 2021

Forgot to tweet after I saw the movie. But Loved Army of the dead @DaveBautista performance. Totally in love with this movie. #ArmyOfTheDead Lot of Fun, Lot of heart. pic.twitter.com/t0VH7qV40r — C.K. Thay (@Thaysohngaw) May 14, 2021

Just saw Army Of The Dead in theaters a week before it comes out on Netflix, HIGHKEY recommend it for when it releases on Netflix a week from today #ArmyOfTheDead — Philip Clinton (@PhilClinton14) May 15, 2021

Saw army of the dead yesterday. Fun and suspenseful movie — Moderate Trash Kirbymeister2 (@Kirby_Meister2) May 15, 2021

I saw Army of the dead last night and it was amazing! Check it out in theatres, or on netflix after the 20th. Zach Snyder is a f**king genius. — Robb_Stark (@robert_skorheim) May 15, 2021

Bautista is pretty hyped, too, teasing us that the film goes to some unexpected places by saying the following:

“I’ve seen it like five times already. I’m not kidding. I don’t wanna have you go in with super high expectations, but you should. There’s something about the end of this film that I’m absolutely obsessed with.”

The majority of us will find out exactly what he’s talking about when Army of the Dead hits Netflix on May 21st. But again, it’s also now playing in select cinemas and judging from the reactions above, it seems like the kind of film that may be best when viewed with an audience. Of course, that’s not possible for everyone at the moment, but no matter how you choose to watch it, don’t miss Snyder’s latest, as it promises to be one of 2021’s highlights.