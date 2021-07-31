Army Of The Dead Fans Notice Odd Glitch On Netflix

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was officially confirmed as one of the platform’s ten most-watched original movies ever when the streamer revealed the latest set of viewership data, but that’s admittedly the least to be expected from the filmmaker’s first non-Warner Bros. effort in seventeen years, coming just two months after he’d spent weeks dominating the cultural conversation with HBO Max’s Justice League.

We’re even getting an entire cinematic universe out of the equation, after the announcement of Snyder’s two-year development deal with the platform came burdened with the news a sequel was in the works, and prequel Army of Thieves is coming this fall, while animated companion series Lost Vegas scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Fans are still revisiting the opener on a regular basis, but one of them appears to have found either a glitch or an experiment that removed the opening titles from the movie. As you can see below, the Army of the Dead prologue’s visual exposition is now completely free from text.

Want to see a textless Army of the Dead opening credits scene? That's how it is right now Netflix, which may be a glitch, so quick before they fix it! pic.twitter.com/97mLYLAeuA — The Zack Snyder Bible (@ZackSnyderBible) July 30, 2021

This isn’t the first technical issue to strike the film, if that’s even what it is, after viewers complained of dead pixels on their screen, leaving to widespread panic that their televisions were acting up, but luckily it turned out to be an in-camera problem due to Snyder opting to put old lenses on new cameras to create his preferred aesthetic, resulting in issues that couldn’t be fixed in post-production.

It could even lead to a resurgence on the most-watched list for Army of the Dead, should enough fans decided to see for themselves if the text has returned to the opening credits or not by the time they hit that play button.