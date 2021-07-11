As a man in his 70s with a long history of heart problems that have required him to undergo several operations, Arnold Schwarzenegger has understandably been keeping a relatively low profile during the Coronavirus pandemic, although he’s still been regularly taking to social media to reference some of his most iconic roles.

His former action hero rival and close friend Sylvester Stallone might be a year older, but the Rocky and Rambo legend has been keeping himself incredibly busy. As well as lending his vocal talents to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as King Shark, Sly has also been putting the finishing touches on his Director’s Cut of Rocky IV, and finished shooting gritty superhero thriller Samaritan after the production spent months on hiatus due to the effects of COVID-19.

While the duo are hardly above trolling each other when the occasion calls for it, they look thrilled to be reunited after spending over a year apart, as you can see in the image below.

Naturally, there’s already been speculation that there could be more to the meeting of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone than simply a case of two buddies catching up for the first time in a long while. Randy Couture claimed a few months back that The Expendables 4 could potentially be getting in front of cameras by the end of the year, and the Austrian Oak has made cameo appearances in all three previous installments.

That’s without even mentioning the fact his opposite number has a gap in his schedule after confirming he won’t be involved in Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III, but it might just be as straightforward as the two Hollywood titans getting reacquainted.