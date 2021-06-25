Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Channels Conan The Barbarian To Promote New Merch

If there’s one star in Hollywood who loves to reference their own back catalogue more than anybody else, it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger. His “I’ll be back” line has featured in a huge number of the actor’s movies since he first uttered it in James Cameron’s The Terminator way back in 1984, to the extent that his children revealed he even says it when doing something as innocuous as leaving a room.

The action icon generated plenty of online buzz last year when he released a video onto social media showing him wielding the sword he first brandished in Conan the Barbarian, which even led to calls from fans to reignite the long-gestating third installment in the fantasy franchise, something Schwarzenegger admits he’s toyed with on numerous occasions over the decades.

Now the sword is back, and the 73 year-old has also thrown on the character’s helmet for good measure to promote a limited edition line of Conan the Barbarian merchandise, as you can see below.

What is best in life? This shirt. Get it now: https://t.co/N6AkHKsG12 pic.twitter.com/Xe04RjPKA1 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 24, 2021

There’s been a lot of Conan talk recently, after Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller confirmed that Schwarzenegger was hounding him for an installment of Netflix anthology series Love, Death & Robots centered around Robert E. Howard’s most famous creation. The streamer are also working on a live-action show after acquiring the rights to the property, and Arnold has his own episodic espionage project in the works for the platform as well, so it’s not impossible to envision him dropping by for a legacy cameo.

Even if he doesn’t, further rumors have touted Dwayne Johnson as potentially resurrecting the brand, so there’s at least some Conan the Barbarian content coming to a screen near you in the not too distant future.