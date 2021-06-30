Sylvester Stallone’s gritty superhero thriller Samaritan may have been mysteriously pulled from the theatrical release schedule just days before it was set to hit the big screen earlier this month, and while it hasn’t been given a new slot on the calendar as of yet, the veteran action star still has a big few months coming up thanks to The Suicide Squad and his Director’s Cut of Rocky IV.

Widely lauded by fans as the most purely and unashamedly entertaining installment in the extended eight-film franchise, the Italian Stallion’s epic battle against Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago is coming back to theaters on November 11th. Sly initially revealed the date earlier this month when he debuted a new poster, and he’s doubled down on the re-debut with another one-sheet, which you can see below.

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Theatrical Release Date For Rocky IV Director's Cut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Stallone and Michael B. Jordan after the former was confirmed to be sitting out Creed III, while he’s also been teasing a potential prequel series for streaming and a seventh solo outing as Rocky, so one way or another the mythology is set to continue for at least a few more years.

Rocky IV made $300 million at the box office back in 1985, and as the theatrical industry continues to get back into the swing of things following a turbulent eighteen months caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, a genuine fan favorite with a huge built-in audience could enjoy some significant box office success this coming November.

That being said, it might struggle in a crowded marketplace with Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Top Gun: Maverick, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley all landing on either side of it by a couple of weeks.