Atomic Blonde 2 and 3 Reportedly Moving Forward At Netflix

Charlize Theron has been involved in more Netflix projects than you might think, as she quietly goes about her business becoming one of the streaming service’s most regular A-list collaborators. Of course, the Academy Award winner headlined one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever in The Old Guard, with the sequel set to shoot next year, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Theron executive produced David Fincher’s psychological thriller show Mindhunter, Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery and reality series Hyperdrive, while she recently wrapped shooting on fantasy adaptation The School for Good and Evil and is in the process of developing a surfing drama alongside Mulan director Niki Caro, so she’s no stranger to Netflix content.

One project that was announced to be in development we haven’t heard much from since the initial story broke is Atomic Blonde 2, the sequel to Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s bone-crunching actioner. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Chris Evans shot a cameo for Free Guy long before it was confirmed – second and third chapters in the saga of Lorraine Broughton are said to be in the early stages of coming together behind the scenes.

Netflix loves in-house franchises, high concepts, movie stars and the action genre, all of which can be provided by Atomic Blonde, so you can understand why it could suddenly be shaking off the cobwebs to roar back into life as a priority. Having someone as talented, committed and proven as Theron involved certainly helps, and the star has always shown a willingness to balance her intense dramatic performances with some good old fashioned ass kicking.