Atomic Blonde Sequel Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

After making his directorial debut alongside Chad Stahelski on John Wick, David Leitch would branch out on his own and become one of the most in-demand filmmakers in the action genre in no time. While Stahelski remained loyal and directed the following two Wicks, Leitch flew solo for the first time on Atomic Blonde, before moving into the blockbuster territory with Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw.

Given how John Wick revived Keanu Reeves’ career as a leading man and spawned a franchise in the process, with his two most recent movies both earning over $750 million at the box office, Atomic Blonde has become the oft-forgotten installment in Letich’s filmography already, which is a real shame.

The Cold War-era comic book adaptation balanced the twists and turns of the spy thriller alongside some unsurprisingly great action beats, as Charlize Theron once again reinforced her credentials as an A-grade action star, backed by a solid supporting cast that included James McAvoy, John Goodman and Eddie Marsan.

Atomic Blonde didn’t exactly do gangbusters at the box office, but $100 million globally against a production budget of $30 million still saw the movie turn a decent profit, and now it appears as though a sequel is officially in the works. Although this time, Netflix will be the ones behind it after they secured distribution rights.

While there’s no word yet if Leitch will return, his wife Kelly McCormick is once again set to produce alongside Theron and her Denver and Delilah Productions company. And though it’s still early day yet for the project, Atomic Blonde was certainly one of the more underrated action flicks of recent years and a chance to return to the world of espionage and double-crosses would no doubt be welcomed by many fans of the first installment.