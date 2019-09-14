As of this past August, Spider-Man is in the MCU no more. Due to the studio failing to come to a new agreement with Disney, Sony has reclaimed the web-slinger and will no longer loan him out to Marvel Studios. Tom Holland is sticking around in the role, but he’ll be teaming up with the likes of Venom and Morbius in the future instead of with the Avengers. Obviously, fans are exploding with rage over the decision, and it’s something that Marvel filmmakers can sympathize with, too.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers were asked for their thoughts on the whole Spider-Man situation. Joe admitted that he understands how “tenuous” the deal was in the first place but still thinks that Sony made a “tragic” error in walking away from their partnership with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“It was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process. But, I will say, stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, that I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate Kevin’s penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it’s a big mistake.”

The Russos have previously opened up about their feelings on the situation, revealing that they weren’t surprised when the news came in as they’re pretty familiar with how much hard work Feige put into making it this happen in the first place. Feige himself has echoed their statement as well, saying that Spidey wasn’t supposed to be in the MCU “forever.”

As for Sony, they’ve played down Feige’s role in the success of the Holland Spidey films somewhat, feeling that there are many other people that made them as good as they were and that the quality can be replicated without him. This includes hiring screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers to pen the script for Spider-Man 3. They’re currently trying to lock down Jon Watts to direct, but he may stick with Marvel to helm something else for them – Nova, maybe?

Tell us, though, do you agree with Russo that Sony’s made a tragic mistake with Spider-Man? Have your say in the comments section down below.