‘Avengers: Endgame’ director congratulates ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The Russo brothers have hardly been shy in showing their membership cards for the Tom Holland fan club, with Joe and Anthony showering the actor with praise on a regular basis.

Whether they’re touting an Oscar-worthy performance in Cherry that failed to materialize, anointing him as the spiritual successor to Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or just generally outlining how good of a dude he is, it’s clear that there’s a huge sense of personal and professional admiration.

While the siblings may be done with the MCU, or on hiatus depending on how those Secret Wars rumors pan out, Joe still found the time to take to Instagram and acknowledge both Spider-Man: No Way Home and its leading man on a massive weekend of box office success, critical adulation and wildly enthusiastic fan reactions.

Until Spider-Man: No Way Home came along, the Russos held the unique distinction of directing the two highest-grossing domestic weekend debutants of all-time, but after the web-slinging threequel’s Sunday estimates saw it dislodge Avengers: Infinity War to score a $260 million bow, they’ve reacted with grace and dignity.

Unlike James Cameron, who didn’t take too kindly to Endgame briefly toppling Avatar as cinema’s biggest-ever commercial hit.