Avengers: Endgame Deleted A Great Miek And Spider-Man Scene

Avengers: Endgame has been gradually revealing its secrets ever since its release. First, we got an extended theatrical cut, then a home release with a wealth of behind-the-scenes information and deleted scenes, then the Disney Plus release came with its own deleted content and now, perhaps finally, we have Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, which reveals a dizzying array of cool concepts that never made it in front of the camera.

We’ve covered a few of these over the last couple of days, but in my opinion, one of the best is this unused moment from the final battle that’d have given Miek his moment in the spotlight. Perhaps unfairly overshadowed by Korg, Miek is not without his fans and they’d have gone crazy if they’d have seen his battle tactics.

Judging by this storyboard, we would’ve seen Korg and Miek fighting together, with Miek abandoning his armor to become much quicker and more agile. Marvel Studios visual development artist Jackson Sze explains how the rest of the scene would go:

“So Miek gets surrounded by Outriders, and you think he’s down, but he pops out of the crowd and does a flourish and splays out right in front of the sun—so you get his cool silhouette. And he lands on each Outrider, jumping from one to the other—super agile without all his armor, because it’s been broken — and he’s actually laying eggs. And of course, Spidey sees it and is like, ‘Oh my God, it’s actually laying eggs.’ The last few frames are just Korg catching Miek like a football, and then they strike a hero pose — really weird, but hopefully funny.”

Avengers: Endgame Almost Featured An Amazing Miek Action Scene 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s also a neat callback to the part in Avengers: Infinity War where Spider-Man reveals that he’s terrified of the idea of an alien implanting an egg inside him. While the final battle was stuffed full of amazing moments for Marvel heroes, I wish we’d gotten to see this one. Korg and Miek might be two incredibly obscure comic book characters, but ever since Thor: Ragnarok audiences have taken them to their hearts.

Fortunately, it appears that both will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. And if Disney’s feeling profligate after Avengers: Endgame‘s barnstorming success, why not give them their own Taika Waititi-directed Disney Plus show?