Avengers: Endgame might be getting all of the love this weekend, with fans taking to social media to celebrate its 1 year anniversary, but Avengers: Infinity War was also an incredible blockbuster in its own right and set the stage for what went on to be the highest-grossing film of all-time. Not to mention it also left us with one of the biggest cliffhangers, well, ever.

But as with all major Hollywood productions, some pretty interesting stuff was left on the cutting room floor. One sequence we’ve seen concept art of was a scene where Tony Stark and Stephen Strange would’ve swapped costumes. Meaning Doctor Strange would’ve got to don the Iron Man suit.

And now, thanks to Infinity War and Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, we have our very first proper look at the moment in question via the below BTS snap, which was shared on Twitter earlier tonight.

“So, there were other versions of this rescue,” McFeely said. “Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream…”

Avengers: Endgame Writers Share First Photo Of Doctor Strange In Iron Man's Armor 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s a tantalizing look at what could’ve been, no doubt. And according to ComicBook.com, the scene would’ve taken place when “when Iron Man and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) rescue Strange from the grasps of Ebony Maw’s Q-Ship.” Unfortunately, we don’t get to see Tony in Strange’s costume, but getting to glimpse Cumberbatch suited up as the Armored Avenger is still a pretty cool sight.

Speaking of which, it seems like Doctor Strange has a pretty busy future ahead of him. Following his important role in Avengers: Infinity War and a notable appearance in Endgame, he’s all set to headline another solo film. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been heavily delayed and now not arriving until 2022, but ahead of that, he’ll very likely cameo in WandaVision and there’ve also been whispers of an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, too. Just don’t expect him to be rocking Iron Man’s armor when he shows up again on screen.