The Avengers Will Reportedly Return In [SPOILERS], But With A Twist

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are currently licking their wounds after being usurped as the stars of the highest-grossing movie ever made, with James Cameron’s Avatar once again reclaiming the top spot after comfortably surpassing the $8 million it required to pass Avengers: Endgame at the pinnacle of the all-time charts.

The only two movies that could match those respective $2.7 billion hauls are ironically Avatar 2 and Avengers 5, with the former getting a head start should it actually release in December of next year as planned. As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s all-star team, they’ll definitely be back sooner rather than later, just not at the culmination of Phase Four.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Rachel McAdams was returning and Bruce Campbell would cameo in the project long before either was confirmed – that the Avengers could show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, albeit with a pretty drastic twist.

According to our intel, we’ll see a lineup of Avengers in the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel in one of the many realities it’ll visit, but they won’t be from the MCU’s established continuity. Instead, it’ll be a different group of actors in the respective roles, which sounds wild in practice but could ultimately make sense looking at the bigger picture.

Having different names play familiar characters could set Wanda up to discover even older and unrecognizable versions of her twins, with Speed and Wiccan well established as key members of the Young Avengers, and we know that many alumni including Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop, America Chavez and more are all set to factor into Phase Four as the younger and fresher iteration of the team gets slowly set up for their own adventure.