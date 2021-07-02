One Of Chris Evans’ Best Movies Just Hit Netflix

Chris Evans‘ career will almost certainly be defined by his decade-long stint as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, but that’s far from the only comic book role he’s ever played.

In fact, if you include his recurring appearances as Steve Rogers, the actor has starred in no less than seventeen feature films based on comics, superheroes or graphic novels. His MCU tenure may have brought in billions at the box office, but he’s also shown up in several cult favorites including The Losers, Push and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, as well as the unsung Snowpiercer.

Based on the thinly-veiled French climate change metaphor Le Transperceneig, future three-time Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho co-wrote and directed the post-apocalyptic sci-fi action thriller, which examines the class, wealth and culture divide on a luxury train in a state of constant propulsion during our planet’s second Ice Age.

A hardy band of residents decide they’ve had enough, and look to overthrow the rich by seizing control of the engine room, but it’s nowhere near as straightforward to accomplish as even their intricately-laid plan would have them believe. Snowpiercer was hardly a massive hit, hauling in less than $90 million at the box office, but it drew widespread praise from critics and saw Chris Evansdeliver what’s arguably his most well-rounded performance as Curtis Everett.

The stacked supporting ensemble also features Jamie Bell, Ed Harris, John Hurt, Tilda Swinton, Octavia Spencer, Ewen Bremner, Alison Pill and more, all of whom deliver great work. Snowpiercer has been added to the Netflix library as of today, and it fully deserves to find a place on the Top 10 most-watched list should enough subscribers take a chance on the film.